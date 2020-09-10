Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Cargill and Mr. and Mrs. Rick Brown wish to announce the engagement of their children, Ciara Cargill and Colton Brown, all of Stockton
Ciara is the owner/operator of Ciara’s Floral Designs in Bolivar; Colton is farming while pursuing a graduate degree in agricultural business and will graduate in December.
Currently, their wedding is planned for December and the couple plans to make their home on a farm south of Stockton
