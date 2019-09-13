After about 15 years away from where she was born and raised, Emily (Thomas) Edwards is back home and starting to settle into her new job as a sales associate for J-S Realty, 500 South Street, Stockton.
After returning to Stockton in March, Edwards, a 2004 Stockton High School graduate, started in June with the realtor, working with fellow sales associate Brenda Duncan. She said she wanted to try something new after working nine years in physical therapy.
“I just kind of wanted a change of pace,” Edwards said recently. “Brenda’s really been a great help to me, giving me lots of advice.”
Edwards, a former Lady Tiger volleyball player, is the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Macy, and a 6-month-old son, Luke. Husband D.J. is a physician’s assistant at Stockton Walk-In Clinic.
She said she still is learning the ropes when it comes to selling houses.
“I’m still working on that and trying to get things rolling and I’m hoping to get my name out more, too,” Edwards said. “I’d like to be part of the community a little bit more. I went to school here and it’s nice to be back and be involved, and I think that’s a good way to do it.
“I’m ready and I’m willing to help whoever needs help,” Edwards added. “I’d really like to jump in and get going with this. I’m hoping some people will be like, ‘Oh, I remember her,’ and they’ll reach out and want to talk to me.”
Edwards can be reached at the J-S Realty office in Stockton or by calling 276-3672 or (417) 840-4912. The office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
