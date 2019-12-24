From left, Kortni King, branch manager Tony Summers, Donna Pelfrey and Beverly Stockstill, Great Southern Banks, Stockton, pose for a photo before making their Christmas donation to the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance food pantry. The local bank conducted a food drive which coincided with the traditional Advent calendar, meaning each day leading up to Christmas highlighted a different food item employees or customers were encouraged to donate. Numerous area customers also assisted in making the sizeable boost to local food pantry’s holiday inventory and Great Southern staff collectively said the venture was a fun success which benefits fellow community members in need.
Not pictured is Great Southern staffer Cindy Stringer, who also helped with the bank’s charitable effort.
