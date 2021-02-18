Stockton Chamber welcomes Tucker to staff

Following retirement from teaching in Stockton for nearly three decades, area resident Willa Tucker has taken on a new role. Tucker recently became the secretary for the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Bill Crabtree said.
“I’ve known Bill and Rhonda for several years,” Willa said. “I was excited for the opportunity to work with him. He has a great vision and passion for this community.”
Willa originally graduated from Michigan State University in 1982, where she received her Bachelors in Psychology, Child Development and Elementary Education. After graduation, Willa and her husband Samuel (Rod) moved to Phoenix, where they lived until 1990. The Tuckers soon moved to Stockton where they have lived for 31 years.
Living in the Stockton area, Willa taught at the Stockton Elementary School, where she taught special education for her first few years. Willa taught the fourth grade for the majority of her career in the Stockton School District. Willa also taught as the title one coordinator and sixth-grade teacher before coming to Stockton.
Willa retired in 2019 but still serves as a substitute in Stockton, as well as Dadeville, so she can keep a small part of what she loved so much about teaching.
“Stockton organizations and the people that live in this area are extremely supportive of one another,” Willa added. “The Ministerial Alliance offers help to those in need, they supply free school supplies to students, the school in return supports the community with a number of school clubs and classes volunteering within our community, businesses are wonderful about donating and supporting community events and organizations and the chamber is an advocate for us all. The Stockton area is more than a place we all live, it’s a family.”
