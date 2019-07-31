Stockton will soon have a new dining option as Summer begins to make its way into Fall.
Located next to the square in what was known as Bongo’s Bistro, Mark and Jennifer Piette will be opening Piette’s Café, which will specialize in traditional high-quality American fare with some Italian and French elements.
Poised to open its doors in approximately eight weeks, the new eatery will offer a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, lunch and dinner menu options featuring locally sourced meats and vegetables as well as feature an expanded bar area.
Mark Piette, a Kansas City native, has frequented the Stockton area for decades. Mark Piette’s family owned property near Stockton Lake for years and the couple are familiar with the area on numerous levels.
When the space formerly known as Bongo’s Bistro on West St. became available, the Piette’s said it was something they immediately acted on and simply knew was an instant fit.
“We’ve been coming to Bongo’s [Bistro] since at least ’04.” Mark Piette said. “We both loved the location and the atmosphere. I always thought if I was to go into business for myself, I’d want it to be in a place like this with my own takes and ideas added to it.”
Piette, who has decades of high-end restaurant experience from all around the greater Kansas City area, said his approach to dishes and the café’s offerings is down-to-earth and will appeal to all tastes and budgets while utilizing as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible.
“Showing respect to real food, using quality items, making things without preservatives with my own recipes and taking a hands-on approach to culinary offerings is just another way to make people feel appreciated when we serve them,” Mark Piette said.
In explaining the new venue’s approach to traditional restaurant practices, Mark Piette said the couple’s business model is far from normal.
“Virtually everything we will be doing here will be scratch-based and from my own recipes,” Mark Piette said. “We’re going to offer lunch and dinner menus, different burgers daily, hand-cut steaks, some Italian-influenced dishes and some French elements. I believe it’s just the right way to do things and I’ve learned a lot in my years of working for other people. This is really my way of combining all of that knowledge and experience into one place.”
When speaking to their commitment to the area, Jennifer Piette was quick to answer.
“We’re here to stay,” Jennifer Piette said. “We absolutely love this area, the people here and all the calming country aspects — all of it fits. The wildlife and the scenery are amazing, too. It’s our home and we’re truly looking forward to being a part of the community and bringing a new option to the dining scene here.”
Quick to give his better half credit, Mark Piette said his wife was a driving force behind the couple’s transition into business ownership.
“None of this would be possible without Jennifer,” Mark Piette said. “She’s really the one responsible for the motivation behind this big step in our lives. I would not be able to do any of this with out her and the local community here with see a lot of both of us at the café. We’re both looking forward to being part of Stockton.”
As for progress, Stockton residents and visitors will almost immediately see work begin at the new location.
The Piette’s confirmed new signage is in the works, as is the new café’s website.
Additionally, some minor remodeling will be taking place in the coming weeks to expand the bar area of the eatery and allow for some necessary updating.
Piette’s Café is tentatively set open Oct. 1; however, Mark Piette said the opening date may be slightly adjusted if necessary.
“We don’t want to box ourselves in or rush anything,” Mark Piette said. “That’s not how to do things, especially when your reputation matters in a small community. The space here is great and it’s mostly ready — we want all of this to be in place when it comes to serving our clients and giving them the right experience here from the start.”
As the duo gets started with their newest venture, the two collectively said their drive is purely local and their shared goal is to engage both local residents and lake-goers in an atmosphere which is enjoyable, customer-oriented and welcoming.
While much remains to be done, the Stockton-based Piette family is looking forward to the opportunity and confirm their focus will always be bringing creative quality food to dine-in and carry-out customers throughout the year in their newfound hometown.
