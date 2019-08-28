With live music from Portia Corner and Friends, children’s entertainment featuring magic performances from Ron Alumbaugh, aka, The Great Ronaldo,” a catered barbecue meal by Hillbilly Express Smoked Meats and Catering and free ice cream from Hammons Emporium, Mid-Missouri Bank hosted its annual community appreciation celebration Thursday, Aug. 22. The northeast corner of the Stockton square saw hundreds of Mid-Missouri bank customers and community members attend the weekday evening’s festivities. Event-goers enjoyed food and beverages served by student volunteers and Mid-Missouri Bank staffers and had fun visiting, dancing and participating promotional giveaways during the annual communitywide event. Mid-Missouri Bank employees and administrators collectively confirmed the event was one of its most well-attended and enjoyable community appreciation events to date.
