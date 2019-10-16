As the area welcomes the fall season, local real estate office Jenni Cully and Associates is sharing a welcome of its own in the form of new agent, Mary Pearce.
An area native, Pearce recently obtained her real estate agent license as a means to streamline her ability to work in all facets of the real estate realm.
Pearce’s husband is a custom home builder in the area as well and worked with her new employer in the past on several real estate transactions.
After obtaining her license, Pearce joined the Cully and Associates team, putting her knowledge and skillset to further use.
“With my experience in all parts of the home building and real estate processes, this is just a move that makes sense,” Pearce said. “I have a lot of experience in the area, I am open to any kind of property listing and I look forward to working in the Cedar, Dade and Lawrence County communities.”
Owner/broker Jenni Cully echoed Pearce’s professional outlook and said Pearce “brings a useful skillset as well as valuable experience to an already stellar team as the firm grows into next year.”
Pearce can be reached via email at mary@cullyRE.com, in the office at 276-0235 or via cell phone at (417) 606-0044.
