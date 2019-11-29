Join us from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center, in Stockton for the third annual Ladies Day Out, a day of fun, shopping, food and prizes in honor of Small Business Saturday.
Shop from 40 crafters, creators, direct salespersons and boutiques. You can also enjoy delicious breakfast and lunch items provided by local ladies. This is a great way to kick off your Christmas shopping and support local small businesses. The first 50 shoppers will receive a swag bag filled with items provided by vendors. Shoppers also will have the opportunity to win other exciting prizes.
