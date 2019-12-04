Great Southern to donate $1,000
Great Southern Bank of Stockton, 118 South St., will host a “Grand Day to Celebrate” open house at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at to help raise awareness of local community needs.
Banking center manager Tonya Summers will make a $1,000 check presentation to House of Hope. Representatives of House of Hope will be on site to showcase their services and share information.
The Grand Day to Celebrate is part of Great Southern’s Community Matters Program, which focuses on understanding and responding to local needs through charitable donations, financial education, community development lending and investing and volunteerism.
