Local family and business supporters awarded by area outreach program
With opening statements and greetings from El Dorado Springs chamber of commerce chief executive officer Jackson Tough and president Dr. Neil Linsenmeyer, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce held a well-attended monthly luncheon the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 9,
Hosted at Camp Galilee in El Dorado Springs — an effort made possible by the Housh family — chamber leadership shared some brief announcements before turning the day’s presentation over to Miranda Spangler, current leader of Bright Futures, who addressed a few common questions and shared operational information about all facets of the local non-profit organization based in El Dorado Springs.
“We’re often asked, ‘are these kids getting handouts?’ and I’m here to tell you no, that’s not what we do,” Spangler said. “This organization is focused on one goal: Providing every child in the district with what they need to graduate.”
Spangler presented a wealth of information regarding the charitable organization’s approach to meeting needs of less-fortunate children and said the group focuses on connecting businesses and organizations to a cause which not only helps students in the community, but also shows results which can be seen on an individual level.
“Whether it’s utilities, clothing, nutrition,” Spangler said, “we strive to have the means in place to help out. Emotional needs, utility assistance, seasonal clothing, you name it. As a group, our focus is to meet any physical and emotional needs of struggling children in the district and provide them with opportunities they might not otherwise have.”
Spangler also presented awards to two of the organizations standout sponsors over the past year — a certificate of appreciation was given to the El Dorado Springs Men’s Optimist Club and a commemorative plaque was presented to David and Tracy Barger for continuing to provide assistance to those seeking to utilize the district’s dual-enrollment programs which allow high schoolers to earn both regular and collegiate credits simultaneously.
Near the presentations end, Spangler invited other members and leaders from Bright Futures to share testimonials and the assembled chamber members heard from the El Dorado Spring’s elementary school principal — both of whom shared emotional success stories of how the program makes tremendous daily impacts on the educational and home lives of local school children.
Further information and regular updates regarding Bright Futures’ continued outreach efforts and educational assistance can be obtained by visiting https://www.facebook.com/brightfutureseldo.
With nothing further to address, Tough shared the board’s collective appreciation for a strong first-of-the-year turnout before closing the meeting near 1:30 p.m.
Tough closed the meeting by thanking Travis Farran and Physician’s Medical Supply, El Dorado Springs, for being the chamber’s January lunch partner and encouraged members to continue supporting fellow businesses and local non-profits organizations.
Additional information regarding chamber services, membership details and upcoming events can be obtained by visiting the chamber office at 1303 Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs, by calling (417) 876-4154 or by visiting the chamber’s website at www.eldoradospringschamber.com or the organization’s Facebook page.
