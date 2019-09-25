Numerous holiday events, community excitement ahead
With an introduction by president Dr. Neil Linsenmayer, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce gather for its monthly luncheon at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at Pappy’s Homestyle Restaurant in El Dorado Springs.
Following an invocation from pastor Joe Trussell, the chamber’s executive director, W. Jackson Tough, welcomed the September attendees and thanked the chamber members for a strong turnout as well as shared the monthly meeting’s agenda.
El Dorado Springs coaches were in attendance to promote the new faces and plans for several of the R-II district’s athletics organizations.
Though their attendance was brief due to making a group appearance during an active school day, activities director Jeremy Barger and attending coaches all shared a collective excitement and optimism for a number of Bulldog sporting teams and their respective season’s goals.
Patrick Miller, University of Missouri Extension office, shared a brief schedule of upcoming workshops and encouraged all in attendance to visit the extension office’s Facebook page for an expanded schedule of upcoming events.
During time spent announcing upcoming city events, Tough shared the Halloween Spooktacular in the El Dorado Springs city park was on track and gave his support to the effort.
Local State Farm Insurance agent Toshua Barnes-McCormick echoed Tough’s support for the annual celebration, adding the event is supported by hundreds of area parents, growing each year and is safe way for local children to enjoy traditional trick-or-treating supported by familiar area businesses, churches and charitable groups.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and also features a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth.
A moment of appreciation was shared for member business and September luncheon partner QB Resources and its owner, Pat Taylor.
Taylor addressed all in attendance for the monthly gathering and said her company offers low-stress, up-front and understandable approach to accounting services, tax help, bookkeeping and financial software assistance to both businesses and individuals throughout the greater Cedar County area.
Stan Benton, owner of Pappy’s Homestyle Restaurant, thanked the chamber for hosting its monthly luncheon at the El Do locale and reminded those in attendance the restaurant offers catering services for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Benton also encouraged area residents and Pappy’s patrons to bring in 5-by-7 inch photos, framed or unframed, of local deceased veterans for the restaurant’s wall of honor, which is dedicated to servicemen and women who have passed away.
Tough thanked the chamber for its attendance and closed the formal portion of the meeting with a few friendly words regarding the annual Cedar Bowl rivalry, which will be hosted in Stockton at 7 p.m., Friday, October 4.
El Dorado Springs will also present its annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Nov. 16. This year’s parade with feature a number of patriotic elements, a salute to all veterans and highlight El Dorado Spring’s VFW post’s 100th anniversary.
Next month’s chamber meeting will feature a guest speaker and presentation from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce is open Monday-Friday, located at the intersection of Mo. 32 and U.S. 54 and can be reached by calling (417) 876-4154 or via the organizations Facebook page.
