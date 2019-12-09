Dear Editor,
After reading last week’s Letters to the Editor, I was impressed with Cheryl Marcum’s letter and the work she puts in of CAFOs [controlled animal-feeding operations] and telling about some of the downsides to CAFOs.
We can hear stories of how they are monitored and no danger of a mishap. Throughout history we are reminded of such tragedies of different events: the Titanic, the Hindenburg, bridges, floods, wildfires.
I was thinking of Stockton Lake, a beautiful lake indeed. I was thinking of a CAFO south of the lake and a lagoon collapsing and the waste going into the lake and how bad it would contaminate the lake waters. What if the waste goes in where the water is pumped for Springfield? A bigger tragedy at this time. I know of no CAFO location that could cause such of an event. Let’s hope no such event will ever happen.
To prevent such of a thing, I would hope no CAFO would be built anywhere close to the lake. I would hope the CAFOs could and should be monitored by county people and be watched and safeguarded to prevent any such accidents.
I think the county personnel would have the say where a CAFO would be built and monitored. Let’s keep our lake and county clean and livable. Let the county decide about CAFOs with a vote and hold an open house and let the people vote on such matters.
I would hope the vote of the people be true democracy and it would be the will of the people. Have a debate and let every citizen have a say on the good and bad of such goings-on with CAFOs. I would hope the county people in charge will do as the results of such a vote say.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
