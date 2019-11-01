Shine up your coats, boys, and just off your hats. It’s the Independence Pie Supper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The gals have gone Western, so saddle your horse and come on out an evening of local talent singing country western music and homemade pie.
For more information, call 276-4441 or 276-3082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.