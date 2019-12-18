Wednesday, Dec. 18: 39-29, Sunshine
Thursday, Dec. 19: 50-33, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Friday, Dec. 20: 50-33, Partly cloudy
Saturday, Dec. 21: 53-35, Sunny
Sunday, Dec. 22: 58-40, Sunny
Monday, Dec. 23: 60-41, Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Tuesday, Dec. 24: 57-42, Partly to mostly cloudy
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.54
Lake temperature: 45
Weekly precipitation: 0.15 inch
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures trend warmer near week’s end and stabilize through the Christmas holiday.
•Hunting Alternative methods deer season opens Saturday, Dec. 28.
•Livestock Olive oil added to poultry or swine waterers can lower the freezing point of water.
•Moon Waning crescent Tuesday, Dec. 24.
•Fishing Catfish responding to pungent bait in deeper waters, walleye hitting from underneath submerged shelves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.