A12_Weather_Pic_12-18_MB.jpg

Wintry precipitation freezes onto grape vines on a farm west of Stockton.

 —Photo by Miles Brite

Wednesday, Dec. 18: 39-29, Sunshine

Thursday, Dec. 19: 50-33, Sunshine and clouds mixed

Friday, Dec. 20: 50-33, Partly cloudy

Saturday, Dec. 21: 53-35, Sunny

Sunday, Dec. 22: 58-40, Sunny

Monday, Dec. 23: 60-41, Intervals of clouds and sunshine

Tuesday, Dec. 24: 57-42, Partly to mostly cloudy

Stockton Lake elevation: 868.54

Lake temperature: 45

Weekly precipitation: 0.15 inch

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Temperatures trend warmer near week’s end and stabilize through the Christmas holiday.

•Hunting Alternative methods deer season opens Saturday, Dec. 28.

•Livestock Olive oil added to poultry or swine waterers can lower the freezing point of water.

 

•Moon Waning crescent Tuesday, Dec. 24.

 

•Fishing Catfish responding to pungent bait in deeper waters, walleye hitting from underneath submerged shelves.

