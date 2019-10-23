Wednesday, Oct. 23: 69-45, Partly to mostly cloudy
Thursday, Oct. 24: 47-36, Cloudy with periods of rain
Friday, Oct. 25: 57-37, Morning clouds, then mainly sunny
Saturday, Oct. 26: 64-46, Sunshine and clouds, evening and overnight showers
Sunday, Oct. 27: 62-47, Partly cloudy
Monday, Oct. 28: 63-44, Mostly sunny
Tuesday, Oct. 29: 60-45, Showers
Stockton Lake elevation: 866.09
Lake temperature: 63
Weekly precipitation: 0.63 inch
•Forecast Fall temps continue to remain stable, overnight temps bring occasional frosts.
•Planting Prep planting beds for winter and frost dangers, mulch and compost as necessary.
•Moon New moon Monday, Oct. 28.
•Wildlife Nocturnal predator activity increases as days shorten and temps cool, take precautions with fowl and livestock.
•Fishing Bass and crappie suspended in more temperate waters, deeper fishing requires more visible bait/lures.
