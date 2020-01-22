Wednesday, Jan. 22: 36-33, Rain and snow showers mixed
Thursday, Jan. 23: 37-34, Periods of rain and snow
Friday, Jan. 24: 38-29, Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy
Saturday, Jan. 25: 43-31, Mainly cloudy
Sunday, Jan. 29: 45-35, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Monday, Jan. 27: 53-38, Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Tuesday, Jan. 28: 51-35, Afternoon and evening showers
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.79
Lake temperature: 42
Weekly precipitation: 2.60 inches
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures take an upturn, trending warmer after weekend.
•Watering Disconnect and drain uninsulated hoses, take steps to keep animals hydrated during hard freezes.
•Moon New Moon Friday, Jan. 24.
•Hunting Squirrel, rabbit, pheasant and quail season all still open; Brant, Canada and Snow goose seasons open until Feb. 6.
