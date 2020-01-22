A16_Weather_pic_Jan22.JPG

A view from Stockton City Park.

 —Photo by Stephen Buus

Wednesday, Jan. 22: 36-33, Rain and snow showers mixed

Thursday, Jan. 23: 37-34, Periods of rain and snow

Friday, Jan. 24: 38-29, Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy

Saturday, Jan. 25: 43-31, Mainly cloudy

Sunday, Jan. 29: 45-35, Sunshine and clouds mixed

Monday, Jan. 27: 53-38, Intervals of clouds and sunshine

Tuesday, Jan. 28: 51-35, Afternoon and evening showers

Stockton Lake elevation: 871.79

Lake temperature: 42

Weekly precipitation: 2.60 inches

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Temperatures take an upturn, trending warmer after weekend.

•Watering Disconnect and drain uninsulated hoses, take steps to keep animals hydrated during hard freezes.

•Moon New Moon Friday, Jan. 24.

 

•Hunting Squirrel, rabbit, pheasant and quail season all still open; Brant, Canada and Snow goose seasons open until Feb. 6.

