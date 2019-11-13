Wednesday, Nov. 13: 48-28, Partly cloudy
Thursday, Nov. 14: 41-22, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Friday, Nov. 15: 50-29, Plentiful sunshine
Saturday, Nov. 16: 54-35, Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Sunday, Nov. 17: 53-35, Considerable cloudiness
Monday, Nov. 18: 57-40, Partly cloudy
Tuesday, Nov. 19: 61-48, Sun and a few passing clouds
Stockton Lake elevation: 867.86
Lake temperature: 54
Weekly precipitation: 0.97 inch
Farmcast Factoids
•Forecast Temperatures rebound, warming slightly and hold constant for most of the week.
•Soil Heavy mulch and thin cover can aid in avoiding frost damage to fall perennials.
•Moon Full moon Wednesday, Nov. 13.
•Wildlife Check trail cameras for deer and other wildlife movement, deer firearms season opens Saturday, Nov. 16.
•Fishing Patience is necessary in cooler water as fish continue to slow down; bass, crappie walleye and catfish still feeding.
