Wednesday, Dec. 11: 50-31, Mainly sunny
Thursday, Dec. 12: 53-31, Partly to mostly cloudy
Friday, Dec. 13: 52-34, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Saturday, Dec. 14: 52-32, Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Sunday, Dec. 15: 40-27, Overcast with showers, wintry mix late
Monday, Dec. 16: 34-21, Snow showers early, peeks of sunshine later
Tuesday, Dec. 17: 37-23, Mostly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 869.56
Lake temperature: 47
Weekly precipitation: 1.05 inches
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures vary above and below freezing; intermittent wintry weather possible at the beginning of the week.
•Hunting Squirrel season open; alternative methods deer season opens Saturday, Dec. 28.
•Soil and Planting Rotate compost during varying temp to freeze/thaw to encourage mellowing.
•Moon Last quarter moon Thursday, Dec. 19.
•Fishing Crappie and walleye feeding in colder pools, slower bait motions paired with colorful and audible lures around deeper points yields success.
