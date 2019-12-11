A12_Weather_Dec11.JPG

A cloudy view from Gum Springs Cemetery.

 —Photo by Stephen Buus

Wednesday, Dec. 11: 50-31, Mainly sunny

Thursday, Dec. 12: 53-31, Partly to mostly cloudy

Friday, Dec. 13: 52-34, Sunshine and clouds mixed

Saturday, Dec. 14: 52-32, Intervals of clouds and sunshine

Sunday, Dec. 15: 40-27, Overcast with showers, wintry mix late

Monday, Dec. 16: 34-21, Snow showers early, peeks of sunshine later

Tuesday, Dec. 17: 37-23, Mostly sunny

Stockton Lake elevation: 869.56

Lake temperature: 47

Weekly precipitation: 1.05 inches

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Temperatures vary above and below freezing; intermittent wintry weather possible at the beginning of the week.

•Hunting Squirrel season open; alternative methods deer season opens Saturday, Dec. 28.

•Soil and Planting Rotate compost during varying temp to freeze/thaw to encourage mellowing.

•Moon Last quarter moon Thursday, Dec. 19.

 

•Fishing Crappie and walleye feeding in colder pools, slower bait motions paired with colorful and audible lures around deeper points yields success.

