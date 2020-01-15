Wednesday, Jan. 15: 54-23, Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers early, falling temperatures
Thursday, Jan. 16: 42-34, Mostly cloudy
Friday, Jan. 17: 51-34, Cloudy with periods of rain
Saturday, Jan. 18: 39-21, Early morning rain, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny
Sunday, Jan. 19: 38-25, Mostly cloudy
Monday, Jan. 20: 40-16, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Tuesday, Jan. 21: 36-34, Mostly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.47
Lake temperature: 42
Weekly precipitation: 2.38 inches (trace of snow)
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures and weather stabilize after an erratic week of seasonal fluctuations; trending cooler toward next week.
•Incubating Collect poultry and fowl eggs on warmer days then set on or around full moon for better early-year hatch results.
•Fishing Shallow pools and pungent scented lures yielding crappie and bass results, catfish slower to respond in colder waters.
•Moon Last quarter moon Friday, Jan. 17.
•Hunting Squirrel, rabbit, pheasant and quail season all still open; Brant, Canada and Snow goose seasons open until Feb. 6.
