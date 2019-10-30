A12_Weather_pic.JPG

Dark and overcast skies seen recently above Stockton square.

 —Photo by Stephen Buus

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 41-28, Light rain

Thursday, Oct. 31: 37-24, Early morning snow showers, then partly cloudy

Friday, Nov. 1: 51-28, Mainly sunny

Saturday, Nov. 2: 49-30, Sunny

Sunday, Nov. 3: 55-37, Sunny

Monday, Nov. 4: 60-39, Sunny

Tuesday, Nov. 5: 55-38, Partly cloudy

Stockton Lake elevation: 866.57

Lake temperature: 59

Weekly precipitation: 1.08 inches

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Fall temperatures remain constant, rain likely at the beginning of next week.

•Soil Compost, green manure and wood ash can be added to gardens and beds for winter mellowing.

•Moon First quarter moon Tuesday, Nov. 5.

 

•Wildlife Deer are mobile, especially at night; bucks remain more dominant and territorial during rut.  

•Fishing Patience is necessary in cooler water as fish begin to slow down; bass, crappie walleye and catfish still feeding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.