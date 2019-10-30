Wednesday, Oct. 30: 41-28, Light rain
Thursday, Oct. 31: 37-24, Early morning snow showers, then partly cloudy
Friday, Nov. 1: 51-28, Mainly sunny
Saturday, Nov. 2: 49-30, Sunny
Sunday, Nov. 3: 55-37, Sunny
Monday, Nov. 4: 60-39, Sunny
Tuesday, Nov. 5: 55-38, Partly cloudy
Stockton Lake elevation: 866.57
Lake temperature: 59
Weekly precipitation: 1.08 inches
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Fall temperatures remain constant, rain likely at the beginning of next week.
•Soil Compost, green manure and wood ash can be added to gardens and beds for winter mellowing.
•Moon First quarter moon Tuesday, Nov. 5.
•Wildlife Deer are mobile, especially at night; bucks remain more dominant and territorial during rut.
•Fishing Patience is necessary in cooler water as fish begin to slow down; bass, crappie walleye and catfish still feeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.