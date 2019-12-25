A16_Weather_sb.JPG

Snow and fog turn the Stockton Dam area white and gray in this view from Tuesday, Dec. 17.

 —Photo by Stephen Buus

Wednesday, Dec. 25: 56-36, Partly cloudy

Thursday, Dec. 26: 53-35, Intervals of clouds and sunshine

Friday, Dec. 27: 52-39, Cloudy with occasional rain showers

Saturday, Dec. 28: 50-36, Considerable cloudiness with occasional showers

Sunday, Dec. 29: 46-31, Overcast with rain showers

Monday, Dec. 30: 44-30, Morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy

Tuesday, Dec. 31: 42-27, Partly cloudy

Stockton Lake elevation: 869.31

Lake temperature: 44

Weekly precipitation: 0.28 inch (1.25 inches of snow)

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Temperatures on the rise, making for smoother treks to and from the North Pole.

•Hunting Reindeer season permanently closed; open season on candy canes, fudge and gingerbread cookies.

•Chimney maintenance Make sure flues are left open and/or accessible for any potential Christmas visitors.

•Air travel Clear and calm conditions allow for turbulent-free sleigh travels.

 

•Baits and treats Cookies and cocoa can attract jolly gift-givers, carrots and apples make great reindeer snacks.

