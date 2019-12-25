Wednesday, Dec. 25: 56-36, Partly cloudy
Thursday, Dec. 26: 53-35, Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Friday, Dec. 27: 52-39, Cloudy with occasional rain showers
Saturday, Dec. 28: 50-36, Considerable cloudiness with occasional showers
Sunday, Dec. 29: 46-31, Overcast with rain showers
Monday, Dec. 30: 44-30, Morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy
Tuesday, Dec. 31: 42-27, Partly cloudy
Stockton Lake elevation: 869.31
Lake temperature: 44
Weekly precipitation: 0.28 inch (1.25 inches of snow)
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures on the rise, making for smoother treks to and from the North Pole.
•Hunting Reindeer season permanently closed; open season on candy canes, fudge and gingerbread cookies.
•Chimney maintenance Make sure flues are left open and/or accessible for any potential Christmas visitors.
•Air travel Clear and calm conditions allow for turbulent-free sleigh travels.
•Baits and treats Cookies and cocoa can attract jolly gift-givers, carrots and apples make great reindeer snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.