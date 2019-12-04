Wednesday, Dec. 4: 56-35, Sunshine and clouds
Thursday, Dec. 5: 56-37, Cloudy with evening showers
Friday, Dec. 6: 46-33, Clouds and sunshine
Saturday, Dec. 7: 54-44, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Sunday, Dec. 8: 57-37, Cloudy with a few late-night showers
Monday, Dec. 9: 44-34, Partly cloudy
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 40-27, Mostly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.93
Lake temperature: 48
Weekly precipitation: 1.36 inches
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Moderately cooler temps remain consistent, intermittent precipitation likely at the weekend’s onset.
•Waterfowl Goose and duck seasons continue, migratory fowl moving in intermittent groups following waterways.
•Moon Waxing gibbous, Monday, Dec. 9.
•Wildlife Doe/antlerless weekend is Dec. 6-8, bucks aggressive during peak of breeding season.
•Fishing Bass and walleye feeding in deeper waters, slower bait movements coupled with pungent and audible baits may increase success.
