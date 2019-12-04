A12_Weather_Dec4.JPG

Overcast skies greet the Stockton Christmas tree in Bryan’s Park prior to lighting.

 —Photo by Stephen Buus

Wednesday, Dec. 4: 56-35, Sunshine and clouds

Thursday, Dec. 5: 56-37, Cloudy with evening showers

Friday, Dec. 6: 46-33, Clouds and sunshine

Saturday, Dec. 7: 54-44, Sunshine and clouds mixed

Sunday, Dec. 8: 57-37, Cloudy with a few late-night showers

Monday, Dec. 9: 44-34, Partly cloudy

Tuesday, Dec. 10: 40-27, Mostly sunny

Stockton Lake elevation: 868.93

Lake temperature: 48

Weekly precipitation: 1.36 inches

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Moderately cooler temps remain consistent, intermittent precipitation likely at the weekend’s onset.  

•Waterfowl Goose and duck seasons continue, migratory fowl moving in intermittent groups following waterways.

•Moon Waxing gibbous, Monday, Dec. 9.

 

•Wildlife Doe/antlerless weekend is Dec. 6-8, bucks aggressive during peak of breeding season.

•Fishing Bass and walleye feeding in deeper waters, slower bait movements coupled with pungent and audible baits may increase success.

