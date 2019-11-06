Wednesday, Nov. 6: 60-35, Mostly cloudy with occasional evening showers
Thursday, Nov. 7: 40-22, Morning showers, then mostly cloudy
Friday, Nov. 8: 44-30, Partly cloudy
Saturday, Nov. 9: 56-37, Sunny
Sunday, Nov. 10: 47-27, Partly cloudy, evening rain and snow
Monday, Nov. 11: 39-26, Abundant sunshine
Tuesday, Nov. 12: 43-29, Partly cloudy
Stockton Lake elevation: 867.75
Lake temperature: 55
Weekly precipitation: 2.30 inches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.