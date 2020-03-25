Wednesday, March 25: 70-54, Mostly sunny and warmer
Thursday, March 26: 79-61, Very warm with periods of sun
Friday, March 27: 74-47, An afternoon thunderstorm or two
Saturday, March 28: 63-45, Partly sunny, breezy, cooler
Sunday March 29: 58-39, Mostly cloudy
Monday, March 30: 64-40, Clouds giving way to some sun
Tuesday, March 31: 65-42, Sunshine
Stockton Lake elevation: 876.28
Lake temperature: 45
Weekly precipitation: 2.54 inches
