Wednesday, March 25: 70-54, Mostly sunny and warmer

Thursday, March 26: 79-61, Very warm with periods of sun

Friday, March 27: 74-47, An afternoon thunderstorm or two

Saturday, March 28: 63-45, Partly sunny, breezy, cooler

Sunday March 29: 58-39, Mostly cloudy

Monday, March 30: 64-40, Clouds giving way to some sun

Tuesday, March 31: 65-42, Sunshine

Stockton Lake elevation: 876.28

Lake temperature: 45

Weekly precipitation: 2.54 inches

