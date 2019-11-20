Wednesday, Nov. 20: 67-57, Partly cloudy with evening showers
Thursday, Nov. 21: 59-36, Morning and evening showers, afternoon clouds
Friday, Nov. 22: 43-30, Showers, possible snow late
Saturday, Nov. 23: 47-30, Partly cloudy
Sunday, Nov. 24: 54-35, Sunny
Monday, Nov. 25: 58-40, Sun and a few clouds
Tuesday, Nov. 26: 54-34, Cloudy with showers
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.06
Lake temperature: 50
Weekly precipitation: 0.41 inch
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Cooler temps continue to remain stable, overnight temps bring occasional frosts and freezes.
•Planting Add compost to gardens and raised beds before mulching or covering for winter.
•Moon New moon Monday, Nov. 25.
•Wildlife Firearms season is open for deer, bucks pushing does out of timber during rut.
•Fishing Bass and crappie still feeding in cooler waters, deeper fishing requires slower motion paired with visible bait/lures.
