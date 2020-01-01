Wednesday, Jan. 1: 54-39, Mainly sunny, a few afternoon clouds
Thursday, Jan. 2: 50-34, Cloudy, late night showers
Friday, Jan. 3: 51-36, A few morning showers, afternoon clouds
Saturday, Jan. 4: 56-33, Mainly sunny
Sunday, Jan. 5: 46-27, Partly cloudy
Monday, Jan. 6: 44-29, Mostly sunny
Tuesday, Jan. 7: 47-29, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Stockton Lake elevation: 869.33
Lake temperature: 44
Weekly precipitation: None
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures remain stable, continuing to stay above freezing. Small chance of precipitation early in the week.
•Hunting Alternative method deer season open until Jan. 7, archery turkey season open until Jan. 15.
•Soil maintenance Compost small or raised beds, cover with old blankets, tarps or small row tunnel to increase productive soil biology.
•Moon First moon Friday, Jan 3.
•Fishing Crappie and bass hitting on audible baits in shallow pools on clear days where topwater is warmer. Better results on day before or day of full moon.
