A16_Weather_Photo_1-1-2020_MB.jpg

A familiar smiley fence post in Chapel Hills gets a winter upgrade despite the balmy Christmas day weather in Stockton.

 —Photo by Sandy Ferraccio

Wednesday, Jan. 1: 54-39, Mainly sunny, a few afternoon clouds

Thursday, Jan. 2: 50-34, Cloudy, late night showers

Friday, Jan. 3: 51-36, A few morning showers, afternoon clouds

Saturday, Jan. 4: 56-33, Mainly sunny

Sunday, Jan. 5: 46-27, Partly cloudy

Monday, Jan. 6: 44-29, Mostly sunny

Tuesday, Jan. 7: 47-29, Sunshine and clouds mixed

Stockton Lake elevation: 869.33

Lake temperature: 44

Weekly precipitation: None

Farmcast factoids

•Forecast Temperatures remain stable, continuing to stay above freezing. Small chance of precipitation early in the week.

•Hunting Alternative method deer season open until Jan. 7, archery turkey season open until Jan. 15.

•Soil maintenance Compost small or raised beds, cover with old blankets, tarps or small row tunnel to increase productive soil biology.

•Moon First moon Friday, Jan 3.

 

•Fishing Crappie and bass hitting on audible baits in shallow pools on clear days where topwater is warmer. Better results on day before or day of full moon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.