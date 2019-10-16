A12_Weather_Pic_10-6_MB.jpg

Storm clouds converge in eastern Cedar County, blocking out the sun and bringing Thursday’s torrential rains.

 —Photo by Miles Brite

Wednesday, Oct. 16: 57-37, Sunny and cool

Thursday, Oct. 17: 68-48, Mainly sunny with showers overnight

Friday, Oct. 18: 72-52, Sunshine and clouds mixed

Saturday, Oct. 19: 72-58, Mostly cloudy with evening showers

Sunday, Oct. 20: 73-58, Showers and thunderstorms

Monday, Oct. 21: 61-52, Showers

Tuesday, Oct. 22: 60-46, Morning and evening showers, afternoon partly cloudy

Stockton Lake elevation: 865.76

Lake temperature: 69

Weekly precipitation: 0.91 inch

