Wednesday, Jan. 8: 60-47, Mostly sunny
Thursday, Jan. 9: 61-44, Cloudy, afternoon and evening showers
Friday, Jan. 10: 50-26, Showers and scattered thunderstorms
Saturday, Jan. 11: 32-24, Snow showers, 1-3 inches expected
Sunday, Jan. 12: 45-37, Partly cloudy
Monday, Jan. 13: 50-34, Partly cloudy, a few late evening showers
Tuesday, Jan. 14: 53-33, Sunshine and clouds mixed
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.77
Lake temperature: 43
Weekly precipitation: None
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Temperatures look to continue warm trends, brief wintry mix possible early in the weekend.
•Planting Seedlings can be started indoors or in greenhouses for off-season growth and early transplanting.
•Soil maintenance Spread compost and/or fertilizers before breaking and working thawed ground for continued winter mellowing.
•Moon Full moon Friday, Jan 11.
•Hunting Squirrel, rabbit, pheasant and quail season all still open; Brant, Canada and Snow gooses seasons open until Feb. 6.
