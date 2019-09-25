Wednesday, Sept. 25: 79-61, Scattered thunderstorms, some with gusty winds
Thursday, Sept. 26: 79-70, Morning showers, then partly cloudy
Friday, Sept. 27: 85-66, Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
Saturday, Sept. 28: 79-70, Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Sunday, Sept. 29: 84-71, Scattered thunderstorms
Monday, Sept. 30: 86-73, Sunny
Tuesday, Oct. 1: 85-72, Mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms
Stockton Lake elevation: 865.68
Lake temperature: 82
Weekly precipitation: 1.47 inches
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Mild, intermittent rain likely throughout the next week, temps remain cooler and stable.
•Planting Mums and fall-hardy perennials can be planted during cooler, wetter conditions for better spring results.
•Pollen 6.3 medium-5.6 medium, staying lower as rain and cooler conditions continue.
•Moon Full moon Wednesday, Sept. 25.
•Wildlife Bucks are in rut, more aggressive. Bow season is open for deer.
•Fishing Catfish are active in cooler shallows after rains. Bank shelves yield consistent panfish results.
