•Forecast Clear, stable and sunny conditions likely throughout the week.
•Planting Sow seasonal fall grasses in pastures ahead of occasional rains for late season grazing areas.
•Pollen 11.3 high-9.4 medium-high, remaining elevated as sunny conditions continue.
•Moon First quarter moon Saturday, Sept. 7.
•Wildlife Scavenger mammals more active as conditions remain cooler in evenings. Nuisance animals should be trapped, relocated and managed accordingly.
•Fishing Walleye and crappie more active as lake temps cool, fish shallow shorelines and points near sunset for better results.
