A picture can say a thousand words, and the CCR is ready to hear which picture speaks the most to Cedar County.
After a year of seeking entries for its Capturing Cedar County monthly photography contest, the time has come and we need your Capturing Cedar County vote.
Voting for the photo of the year will begin Wednesday, Dec. 16, and will run until Thursday, Dec. 31.
The photo with the most votes will win a gift and a half page display of their photo on the front page in the first 2021 CCR edition. There is only one way to vote and that will be the CCR Facebook page or website. Help us choose the photo of the year.
