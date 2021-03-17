VFW donates to Chapel Hills Fire Department
From left, VFW Post 5525 member Eston Ross, Chapel Hills Fire Department Chief Joe Tompkins, Assistant Fire Chief Jim Allison and VFW Post 5525 member Leonard Hopkins pose for a photo after the VFW donated a new snow blower to the department. Tompkins and Allison expressed appreciation to the Post for the snowblower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.