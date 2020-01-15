The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stockton Project Office announced it has rescheduled the 2020 Eagle Days event hosted annually at Stockton Lake.
The first date for the yearly excursion — 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 — was tabled due to inclement and uncooperative winter weather.
After consulting with registered participants, the event has been pushed back one week and is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
All registered event-goers will likely receive a call from USACE staff to confirm participation for the new scheduled date and time.
All other reservation details — starting times, preferred boat ramp destinations, etc. — will remain the same.
For additional scheduling information and/or to check availability of potential remaining spots, calls and inquiries should be directed to the USACE Stockton Project Office by visiting the installation, calling 276-3113 during regular business hours or checking the USACE Stockton Project Office Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.