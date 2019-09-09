50 years ago, Sept. 4, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Brumback and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brumback, owners and operators of the Cantlon Funeral Home, announced this week the firm would now be known as the Brumback Funeral Home. The Brumback brothers purchased the funeral home from Mr. and Mrs. John Cantlon in July 1968.
Due to the increased interested of establishing walnut orchards in southwest Missouri, the Hammons Products Company is offering an additional incentive to those people exhibiting walnuts at the festival. A prize of $15 is offered for the best half-gallon of hulled walnuts. In addition, Hammons will pay 10 cents per pound for all the walnuts coming off the top five trees.
25 years ago, Sept. 7, 1994
Countering discussion at last week’s meeting of the Cedar County Commission, several residents voiced their opposition to planning and zoning being placed on the November ballot for the county. Virgil Engleman told the commissioners, “This came up about 25 years ago, and it was the biggest uprising in the county since the Civil War. I don’t see that there’s a need for it at this time.
Stockton’s water supply tested positive for coliform bacteria and failed to meet standards in August, possibly due to breaks in the water lines during the month.
Football: Sarcoxie 32, Stockton 6. Volleyball: Stockton lost to Lamar and Springfield Catholic.
10 years ago, Sept. 2, 2009
After Jane Brewer resigned at the previous meeting, the Stockton Parks and Recreation Board still has been unable to fill the vacant position. At its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26, Vicki Shipps said she had a couple of people in mind and would be contacting them soon.
Frank Mullen with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is in town looking over the work the county road and bridge personnel have been doing to correct damage from the June storms. Marlon Collins, deputy county clerk, is working with Mullen, driving the county roads to verify and document completed work.
Football: El Dorado Springs 20, Stockton 7. Bulldogs: Kannon Hoover 11-14, 111 yards passing.
