Bryce Wosoba, son of Aaron and Stacy Wosoba of El Dorado Springs and a member of Cedar County 4-H, represented Missouri at the 2019 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships in June as a member of the state recurve archery team. The team took home daily awards in each event and as a team. All four team members were recognized at least once individually in the top 10, and the team placed second, third and fifth in FITA, Field and 3-D respectively. Wosoba is the first Cedar County 4-Her to ever qualify for and compete in the national championships, currently held in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Missouri took fourth place overall this year in the Grand Championship Sweepstakes. There were 36 states competing and Missouri was represented by 36 state team members and three shooting sports ambassadors. To qualify for a Missouri 4-H shooting sports team, an individual must be 14-18 years old, a 4-H member in good standing and enrolled in a shooting sports project for the year. Cedar County offers air rifle, air pistol, archery (compound or recurve), shotgun, smallbore rifle and smallbore pistol. The state also fields teams in muzzle loading and hunting skills.
Each shooting discipline varies in tryout procedures, but shooters must compete at the state level to make the state team. Archery required three weekend tryouts in Columbia with the final standing being determined by the top two scores. Once qualified, Wosoba attended numerous practices in the Springfield and Columbia areas.
Cedar County 4-H Shooting Sports provides opportunities for 4-H youth to learn and practice the fundamentals of their chosen discipline and to compete locally at the Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair in El Dorado Springs, regionally at the West Central Regional Match in Bolivar and the state shoot in Linn Creek and Columbia, as well as competing for the state team.
Cedar County can be proud, not only of Wosoba for his significant achievement, but of all the boys and girls and their instructors who strive to do their best in 4-H shooting sports.
