An off-balance, right elbow jumper at the buzzer by senior Daunte Stafford lifted the Greenfield Wildcats to a 50-48 non-conference victory over the Stockton Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Greenfield.
Stafford’s shot was the last blow in a back-and-forth battle between the neighborhood rivals, with the margin never exceeding six points either way.
Stockton (2-3) had just tied the game at 48-48 with 21.2 seconds remaining when a steal by Layne Colvin led to a Drew Wheeler layup and a timeout called by coach Derald Henderson. In the other huddle, Wildcat coach Matt McCarthy told his team he would put the game in Stafford’s hands.
“Coach told me I was going to take the last shot,” Stafford said. “I looked up at the clock and there were four seconds left. I dribbled to the elbow, jumped as high as I could and just shot and made it.
“I thought it was off. I thought it was going to hit the back of the rim and bounce out to go to overtime, but somehow it ended up on the backboard and going in.”
“We wanted him to have the ball at eight, nine seconds to give him a chance to get all the way to the rim,” McCarthy said. “They [Stockton] were in foul trouble already and we could win with free throws, but he got it with like four [seconds] and it was just one-on-one from there. No play call, we just wanted our best athlete to get the ball and go make a play, and that’s what he did.”
Most of the offense on both sides was done in the paint, with Greenfield slightly more successful in that department. Burly Caden Sims led the Wildcats with 15 points while Stafford added 14.
Wheeler finished with a game-high 27 points but was only 4-of-16 from three-point range, part of a 5-of-26 team effort. By contrast, Greenfield was 0-for-15 from downtown. Henderson said the Tigers often settled for treys too early in the offense.
“We’re doing one or two passes right into a three[-pointer], and when they don’t go in it’s not a good shot,” Henderson said. “When they do go in, it’s tolerable.”
“Our defense really picked it up in this game,” Stafford said. “We got a lot of steals and fast breaks, and just went off from there.”
A scary moment occurred with 1:35 left when Wheeler went for a layup and — while being fouled — his legs flew away from his body, causing him to land flat on his back. Henderson said the senior was not seriously hurt and was able to stay in the game.
(Box score)
Stockton 15 8 16 9—48
Greenfield 9 17 8 16—50
Stockton: Drew Wheeler 27, Jay Baxter 12, Layne Colvin 5, Cole Garretson 4.
Greenfield: Caden Sims 15, Daunte Stafford 14, Connor Lewandowski 9, Quin Morrow 8, Levi Matthews 4.
3-point goals: Colvin, D. Wheeler 4.
