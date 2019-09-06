Six turnovers by the Stockton Tigers in the first half put their season opener Friday, Aug. 30, at Miller out of reach early, as the Cardinals rolled to a 48-6 nonconference victory.
Stockton coach Travis Hurley was not certain of the reason for so many giveaways.
“I don’t know if it was nerves or what,” Hurley said. “We hadn’t had a problem with that in camp or all summer putting the ball on the ground. It killed us. We were moving the ball pretty consistently, had some good drives and then we were turning the ball over and put our defense in some bad positions. We’ve just got to clean those up.”
Senior quarterback Presten Richardson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Miller. Junior Nick Johnson scored twice on short runs and was 6-for-7 kicking extra points. Johnson’s leg was also on display on kickoffs, as he regularly booted through the end zone for touchbacks.
“We missed too many tackles,” Hurley said. “We had some pretty good coverage and they made a couple of good plays on us there.”
In the second half, the Tigers settled down a little as Layne Colvin completed several passes to Drew Wheeler while Ben Green pounded the ground on the inside. Judd Loyd scored Stockton’s lone touchdown on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers have their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, against Ash Grove.
Box score
Stockton 0 0 0 6— 6
Miller 7 35 6 0—48
First quarter
M—Joel Kleeman 7 run (Nick Johnson kick), 10:06
Second quarter
M—Justin Jeffers 8 pass from Presten Richardson (Johnson kick), 11:48
M—Johnson 4 run (Johnson kick), 9:36
M—Kleeman 16 pass from Richardson (Johnson kick), 6:32
M—Johnson 3 run (Johnson kick), 5:52
M—Jeffrey Lung 54 run (Johnson kick), 4:13
Third quarter
M—Richardson 9 run (kick failed), 6:57
Fourth quarter
S—Judd Loyd 8 run (pass failed), 10:56
