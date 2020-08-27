Sept. 5, 2003: Stockton 12, El Dorado Springs 6. The Tigers won the inaugural Cedar Bowl game as A.J. Roller was 4-of-8 passing for 97 yards and two TDs, all to Danny Norman.
Sept. 3, 2004: El Dorado Springs 48, Stockton 22. The Bulldogs got their hands on the trophy in year two, taking a 28-0 lead and never looking back. Kellen Hoover (167 passing yards) and Steven Lamb (105 rushing yards) led the way.
Sept. 2, 2005: El Dorado Springs 32, Stockton 6. The Bulldogs kept the Cedar as Kellen Hoover completed 14 passes, including a touchdown to Logan Schwalm.
Oct. 20, 2006: El Dorado Springs 32, Stockton 15. El Do made it a three-peat for the first and only time in the game’s history. Corey Ketchum rushed for 244 yards and a TD, Logan Schwalm added two TDs and Anthony Cauthon earned his 27th career interception to extend his Missouri state record. His final mark of 28 INTs still stands to this day.
Oct. 9, 2007: Stockton 25, El Dorado Springs 20. Trailing 20-6, the Tigers scored three fourth-quarter TDs, including an 85-yard pass from Trae Collier to Lucas Manring, then after recovering an onside kick, Eric Peer scored the game-winner from 5 yards out.
Aug. 29, 2008: El Dorado Springs 13, Stockton 12. Cody Hoover had two TD passes to Dusty Hooper for El Do in the closest game of the series. Stockton had a chance to win following Trae Collier’s 76-yard TD pass to John McGowin with 6:33 to play, but came up short on a two-point try.
Aug. 28, 2009: El Dorado Springs 20, Stockton 7. Michael Boonyakiti scored two rushing TDs for the Bulldogs as Tiger coach Kirk Welch claimed his team did not play with enough emotion.
Oct. 15, 2010: Stockton 39, El Dorado Springs 13. Tiger QB Ely Hendricks rushed 146 yards and two TDs and threw for 189 yards and two TDs.
Oct. 14, 2011: El Dorado Springs 29, Stockton 14. Garrett Mays had three TD passes to Kyle McCullick for the Bulldogs.
Aug. 24, 2012: El Dorado Springs 28, Stockton 6. Tanner Hixson and Kason Schwalm each scored two TDs for the Bulldogs, while the defense forced three sacks, one more than in the entire previous season.
Aug. 30, 2013: Stockton 14, El Dorado Springs 8. Garret Burns had 105 yards rushing and scored a one-yard TD with 3 minutes to play to break a two-year Tiger losing streak.
Aug. 22, 2014: Stockton 28, El Dorado Springs 14. Four Tigers, Cameron Ramsey, Alex Rhodes, Mason Brown and Nathan Kerr, scored TDs as Stockton retained the trophy for the only time in series history. The game ball was flown in by a drone piloted by Stockton student Hayden Saathoff.
Aug. 21, 2015: El Dorado Springs 20, Stockton 15. Dayton Austin’s 71-yard TD run with 8:24 remaining put the Bulldogs on top, but not before the Tigers had two chances to come back.
Aug. 19, 2016: Stockton 34, El Dorado Springs 14. Jake Wheeler passed for 167 yards and three TDs in Stockton’s most recent Cedar Bowl victory.
Aug. 18, 2017: El Dorado Springs 50, Stockton 18. The Bulldogs rushed for more than 450 yards in the biggest blowout in Cedar Bowl history at the time.
Sept. 28, 2018: The Bulldogs shutout the Stockton Tigers 49-0 at Stockton’s Joe Price Memorial Stadium. Tanner Witt had 12 rushes for 182 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-1 overall.
Oct. 4, 2019: El Dorado Springs defeat Stockton 48-34. The Tigers led 14-13 at the half. The archrivals traded scores and the game was tied at 34 with 5:25 to play. Bulldog junior quarterback Clayton Collins scampered 58 yards to the house 18 seconds later to give El Do back the lead at 41-34. Stockton had one last chance, but sophomore QB Layne Colvin was picked off by El Do junior Preston Robison, leading to a 32-yard TD run by senior Haiden Overton — his third of the night.
