Both the Stockton Tigers and El Dorado Springs’ track teams gathered together on Thursday, April 22, for the annual Lamar Rotary Relays. The meet featured teams from all around the southwest Missouri area including Bronaugh, Jasper, Liberal, Monett, Nevada, Pierce City as well as many other teams.
For the Lady Tigers, senior Jenna Rickman highlighted the day placing first overall in the 400 meter dash where she ran a time of 1:07. Kylie Hunter narrowly cracked the top five as the sophomore placed sixth overall in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.04.
The relay teams of the Lady Tigers shined in Thursday’s meet as the 4x400 relay team placed second overall and the 4x800 team placed third.
On the boys’ side for Stockton, sophomore Jay Baxter finished the highest out of all the Tigers’ athletes. Baxter placed second overall in the high jump completing a mark of 1.78 meters. Sophomore Braden Postlewait made a valiant effort in the 800 meter run finishing the meet in third placing by running a time of 2:04.
Sophomore Chris Dearman and sophomore Ben McNeal also cracked the top five for Stockton. Dearman finished fourth in the 400 meter dash while McNeal finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles.
Much like the Lady Tigers, Stockton’s relay teams shined in the meet. The boys’ 4x400 as well as the 4x800 team placed fourth overall.
As for El Dorado Springs, the girls’ team had a number of notable performances. Most notable is sophomore Hannah Klaiber who placed second overall in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.64. Lady Bulldogs’ senior Jordanne Steuck finished the meet in fourth place along with her sophomore teammate Colbie Wood. Steuck competed in the 800 meter run while Wood battled in the 3200 meter run. Steuck also placed fourth in the long jump.
The relay teams became a vital piece to the Lady Bulldogs’ success in Thursday’s meet as the 4x800 meter team took home first place as the overall champion.
On the boys’ side, junior Daelen Ackley put on another dominant performance placing first overall in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:29.30. Sophomore Connor Goatley closed the meet in fifth overall for the 1600 meter run by running a time of 4:58.30.
For Stockton, the track team will travel to Fair Grove on Thursday, April 29, for the next meet. Following Fair Grove, the Tigers will compete in the annual Mid Lakes Conference meet which will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, with the location to be announced.
