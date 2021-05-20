The El Dorado Springs Middle School track team competed in the Ozarks Highland Conference meet on Monday, May 3, in Buffalo. Both the girls and boys team finished as conference champions.
GIRLS TEAM
The middle school girls team finished first with 129 points. Lela Brown finished fifth in the 1600 meter run. Lainey Dody finished first in the 100 meter dash and first in the 200 meter dash. Audrey Goatley finished first in the 1600 meter run, first in the 800 meter run and third in the high jump.
Olivia Graves finished second in the long jump. Camden Julian finished fifth in the high jump. Megan Margrave finished second in the discus. McKinli Mays finished first in the 400 meter dash and second in the 800 meter run. Kalen Post finished first in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the triple jump. Tatum Quinlan finished second in the 1600 meter run and third in the long jump. Kentley Rieder finished fifth in the 400 meter run. Brooklyn Stafford finished fourth in the shot put and fifth in the 200 meter dash. Braylie Steward finished fourth in the 100 meter dash and fifth in the triple jump. Kiera Strauch finished first in the triple jump, second in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Avery Keith, Allie Wood, Olivia Graves and Brooklyn Stafford finished fourth. The girls 4x200 meter relay team of Tatum Quinlan, Lainey Dody, Braylie Steward and McKinli Mays finished first.
The girls 4 x 400 meter relay team of Kentley Rieder, Kiera Strauch, Clara Farran and Audrey Goatley finished third. The girls 4x800 meter relay team of Jennie Seitz, Kentley Rieder, Brooklyn Stafford and Hali Doherty finished second.
McKinli Mays beat her previous record in the 7th grade girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:39.37.
BOYS TEAM
The middle school boys team finished first with 84 points, edging Butler middle school by one point.
Ryland Brower finished second in the pole vault and fourth in the discus. Justin Brown finished first in the 100 meter hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Russell Ferguson finished second in the discus. Logan Fisk finished first in the 1600 meter run and first in the 800 meter run. Maverick Mitchell finished third in the triple jump and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles. Grady Crews finished second in the shot put.
Aidan Rotert finished fourth in the high jump and fourth in the 100 meter dash. Ben Schmidt finished fifth in the shot put. Will Seitz finished second in the high jump. Braxton Watts finished third in the 800 meter run.
The boys 4x200 meter relay team of Braxton Watts, Justin Brown, Russell Ferguson and Maverick Mitchell finished first. The boys 4x400 meter relay team of Aidan Rotert, Nick Thompson, Will Seitz and Justin Brown finished second. The boys 4x800 meter relay team of Braxton Watts, Russell Ferguson, Sylas Antunez and Logan Fisk finished second.
“What a great season the middle school track team had,” coach Tonya Hooper said. “Our athletes improved with each meet. We saw several records broken, and to win the conference championship with both teams was the icing on the cake. Coach Bryant and I appreciate their commitment to the program and we hope this experience motivates the athletes to continue working hard next season. We also would like to thank the parents for their cooperation throughout the season.”
