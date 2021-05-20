On Saturday, May 15, the El Dorado Springs track team traveled to Lamar to compete in Class 3 District 6 track meet. The meet featured several non-local teams that included Clever, East Newton, Springfield Catholic, Mt. Vernon, and Seneca.
Jordanne Steuck highlighted the efforts of the girls’ team, placing first overall in the javelin throw with a mark of 101-06. Lady Bulldogs sophomore Hannah Klaiber earned runner-up in the 800-meter run finishing with a time of 2:29.
The girls’ 4x800 relay team was placed second overall in the meet while the 4x400 team finished fourth.
On the boys’ side, Daelen Ackley shined once again as the junior finished first place in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter run. Ackley finished the 800 with an impressive time of 1:57. Collin Hunter also finished in first for the Bulldogs in the pole vault as the senior closed the meet with a mark of 13-03.
Jalen Julian missed the first place mark. Julian placed second overall in the high jump as the senior made a mark of 5-05. Connor Goatley also cracked the top five placing fifth overall for the 3200 running a time of 10:55.
The boys’ 4x800 relay team placed fourth overall, running a time of 8:57.
El Dorado Springs will send several athletes to the MSHSAA state track meet, which will take place on the final day of the meet, Saturday, May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.