Wheeler brothers score 18 each for Stockton
The Stockton Tigers claimed Cedar County bragging rights for boys’ basketball as they defeated the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs 56-42 in non-conference basketball Friday, Dec. 20, at the SHS gymnasium.
Junior Tate Wheeler played his game of the year, scoring 18 points to match older brother Drew Wheeler for scoring honors. The brothers’ defense out front led to several fast break opportunities for the Tigers.
“I was just going hard,” Tate said. “Normally I’m a passer, we had to shoot as a team, I guess. I was just reading the ball really well."
“Tate’s getting deflections and steals, he’s got a knack for it,” Tiger coach Derald Henderson said. “But he was on full display tonight. He played hard for us. He’s not going to score 18 every night, but he’s going to get steals and help us lead the team.”
El Dorado led 29-20 early in the third quarter before the Tigers (5-3) went on a 21-2 run to turn momentum their way. Even so, the Bulldogs had several good looks which just did not fall.
“We had a lot of shots in the paint we just couldn’t get to go,” Bulldog coach Joel Braden said. “You get to a point where you get good shots and they don’t go and sometimes it’s just not your night.”
For El Dorado (2-4), Clayton Collins had 11 points and Brayden Housh 10.
The Tigers play Mt. Vernon at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at JQH Arena in Springfield in a Gold Division first-round game of the 74th annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament. The Bulldogs are off until Friday, Jan. 3, for a home game against the Miller Cardinals.
El Dorado 7 18 6 9—42
Stockton 6 14 21 15—56
El Dorado: Clayton Collins 11, Brayden Housh 10, Ian Esry 8, Preston Robison 6, Trevyn Garringer 3, Gaven Morgan 3.
Stockton: Tate Wheeler 18, Drew Wheeler 18, Cole Garretson 10, Jay Baxter 8, Layne Colvin 2.
3-point goals: D. Wheeler 3, Housh 2, Garringer, Collins.
