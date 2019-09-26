The Stockton boys’ cross-country team took second place in the Class 1-2 division of the Monett Invitational, Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Barry County town.
The Tigers finished three points behind Southwest of Washburn, 32-35; the difference being better placings by the Trojans’ fourth and fifth runners.
Caleb Wicklund of Joplin’s College Heights Christian broke the tape in 19:32.80 for five kilometers. Colby Adams led the Stockton contingent with a third-place time of 19:51.00 while teammate Braden Postlewait was fifth.
In the girls’ division, Avery Arnold of Blue Eye was first in 21:44.60. Stockton’s Shanae Potts came in seventh in 26:03.20. Sparta was the automatic team winner as the Lady Trojans were the only school to field a full squad of five.
Stockton hosted its own meet Tuesday, Sept. 24. Results will appear in next week’s issue.
Both the Tigers and El Dorado Springs have been placed in Class 2 District 7. Other teams entered include Butler, Conway, Fair Grove, Holden, Knob Noster, Lafayette County, Pleasant Hope, Sherwood, Skyline, St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia and Warsaw. The district meet is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 2, at Warrensburg High School.
Results
Winners and Stockton athletes noted.
Boys
Team: 1. Southwest (Washburn), 32. 2. Stockton, 35.
Individuals: 1. Caleb Wicklund, College Heights Christian, 19:32.80. 3. Colby Adams, 19:51.00. 5. Braden Postlewait, 20:09.60. 11. Wyatt Colgrove Stockton, 20:43.10. 15. Kyle Saulters, 21:00.30. 19. Jordan Albrecht, 21:42.30. 20. Jason Bradshaw, 21:48.90. 23. Tyler Johnson, 22:20.40. 24. Dakota Duncan, 22:22.20.
Girls
Team: 1. Sparta, 15.
Individual: 1. Avery Arnold, Blue Eye, 21:44.60. 7. Shanae Potts, 26:03.20. 19, Emma Black, 29:46.40.
