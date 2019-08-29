With a couple of days to go before the start of the 2019 high school football season, second-year head coach Travis Hurley is impressed with the progress of the Stockton Tigers.
Coming off a 2-8 campaign a year ago (1-3 Mid-Lakes Conference), Hurley especially has been encouraged with the play of the offensive line, which needs to be strong to support sophomore quarterback Layne Colvin.
“We haven’t really had a bad practice yet,” Hurley said. “I feel like we’re getting better. We’re making some mental mistakes. Physically, we’re not getting beat but someone might be in the wrong gap or the wrong coverage blocking the wrong guy. Those are things we can fix.”
Hurley thinks the experience factor will be a plus for the Tigers. The 44-man roster includes six seniors, seven juniors, 17 sophomores and 14 freshmen.
“Our kids picked up where we left off last year,” Hurley said. “We’re able to do more offensively, especially, kind of adding to our playbook. I feel like our leadership is really good this year.”
Colvin will be joined in the backfield by juniors Ben Green and Judd Loyd and sophomore Chase Banks. Senior Drew Wheeler returns at wide receiver after taking last year off and is joined by junior D.J. Bays.
The all-senior offensive line will have Sam McGuire at center, Derrick DeBoeuf and Wyatt Woody at guard and Cole Garretson and Zach Burns at tackle.
Junior Weston Rains anchors the defensive line at nose guard, with Loyd and Banks at defensive tackle. Linebackers are Green, Burns, juniors Kaiden Byrum and Cody Shepherd and sophomore Tanner Boyles. Loyd, Bays and Wheeler man the secondary.
On special teams, Wheeler will be the placekicker and Garretson the punter. Byrum is the long snapper and Loyd and Shepherd are the return men.
Hurley said his team played well at the preseason jamboree Friday, Aug. 23, at Sarcoxie. The Tigers scored a total of four touchdowns in three scrimmages against Lockwood, Sarcoxie and Pierce City while allowing four touchdowns on defense.
“I thought offensively we moved the ball really well,” Hurley said. “I thought our offensive line did a good job. Layne at quarterback made a lot of good reads. I think he made probably only one off read all night. I thought our kids competed really well.
“We flew around on defense. We made a couple of mistakes coverage-wise, but I was overall pleased with how we competed, and we stayed healthy.”
The Tigers open the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, with a non-conference game at Miller. Jamie LaSalle’s Cardinals blanked the Tigers 43-0 last year.
“They’re good, I think they’re physical up front,” Hurley said of Miller. “They’ve got some pretty good skill guys back from last year. It will be a good test, for sure.
