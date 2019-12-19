Five members of the Stockton Tigers were honored as part of the Southwest Missouri Football Coaches Association All-Area Team.
Drew Wheeler was named first team wide receiver and Wyatt Woody was named first team offensive lineman. Sam McGuire earned second team honors on the defensive line, while third teamers are offensive lineman Zack Burns and linebacker Kaiden Byram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.