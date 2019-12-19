The Stockton Tigers will match up against the sixth-seeded Mt. Vernon Mountaineers in the first round of the 74th annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament, scheduled for Thursday-Monday, Dec. 26-30, on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
The Tigers and Mountaineers meet in an opening round Gold Division game at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at JQH Arena. A Stockton victory would advance the Tigers into the quarterfinals against the winner of Camdenton and third seed Greenwood at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at JQH. If the Tigers lose, they play the Lakers/Blue Jays loser the same day and time at Hammons Student Center.
Last year, the Tigers upset Greenwood in the first round, but lost to Ozark and Mansfield and were eliminated in the third round.
Stockton could play up to four games in the double-elimination event, with the semifinal round Saturday, Dec. 28, and the finals Monday, Dec. 30. Kickapoo and Ozark are the top two seeds in the Gold Division, with Mid-Lakes Conference schools Fair Grove, Strafford and Skyline seeded fifth, seventh and eighth respectively. Willard and Nixa are the favorites in the Blue Division with Clever of the MLC seeded eighth.
