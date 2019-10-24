Offense, defense break all-time school records
With overwhelming force and domination on both sides of the ball, the Stockton Tigers came away the victor against the Pirates of Pleasant Hope Friday, Oct. 18.
Pregame ceremonies included recognition of the senior members of the Tigers’ squad and awards for individual team members were shared before the game’s kickoff.
Andy and Mary Beth Pirtle, Pirtle Automotive, Stockton, honored all senior varsity football team members with framed personalized football works bearing individual numbers and status before the final home game's kickoff during the senior awards pre-game ceremony.
Taking an early lead and protecting the end zone, Stockton walked through the first quarter at 16-0, preventing all attempts Pleasant Hope made to reach the red zone.
Stockton eased through the first quarter at 16-0, showing momentum and controlling the Pleasant Hope offense.
As the second quarter got underway, Stockton, took a commanding lead and began to stack up numerous unanswered trips to the end zone from both sides of the ball, going into the half at 40-0 in Stockton’s favor.
The third quarter saw nothing but total command of the game as the Tigers ran back an interception for a touchdown, as well as completed offensive touchdowns from the air and ground alike.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers gave up one Pleasant Hope trip to the end zone in the form of a breakaway run play which netted the Pirates with their only six point of the night.
Coming away from a Senior Night barnburner, the Tigers also broke three school records during the game.
Friday’s last home game of the season saw the Tigers set an all-time four-quarter high of 80 points, score more defensive touchdowns than ever before and returned three interceptions for touchdowns — all of which put the 2019 Tigers atop the record board.
SHS athletic director Mike Kenney showed true class and genuine sportsmanship as he gave credit to the Pirates despite the lopsided four-quarter bout.
“No matter what, Pleasant Hope doesn't quit,” Kenney said. “They always have heart and come to play four quarters. They don't stop no matter what the scoreboard says.”
Numerous freshman and junior varsity Tigers also got opportunities during the second half – getting time on the field many might not see late in any given football season.
At the end of the fourth quarter, the Tigers walked away victorious 80-6 over the Priates of Pleasant Hope, in a game many
The Tigers will wrap up their regular season facing Greenfield on the road Friday, October 25, and look to enter local playoffs in a better standing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.