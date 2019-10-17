Colvin and Wheeler hook up for 4 TDs
Senior wideout Drew Wheeler had just about everything go right for him on Homecoming Night, Friday, Oct. 11, at Joe Price Memorial Stadium.
He escorted the eventual homecoming queen, Taryn Taylor, in the pregame coronation ceremony and on the field caught six passes from sophomore Layne Colvin for 162 yards and four touchdowns as the Stockton Tigers defeated the Forsyth Panthers 46-8 in Mid-Lakes Conference action.
“We knew we were the better team tonight and we showed them,” Wheeler said.
Forsyth (2-5, 0-3) briefly held an 8-0 lead, as the Panthers ran their version of the Philly Special, made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Jon Deroo handed the ball off to a running back, who then handed off to wide receiver Hunter Creson, who in turn threw a 35-yard corner pass back to Deroo for the game’s first touchdown.
The lead would only last 16 seconds, however, as Colvin and Wheeler hooked up for a 69-yard TD bomb on the next play from scrimmage, and the Tigers (2-5, 1-3) took control from there.
“It’s called 112 Wheel,” Wheeler said of the play. “It was working really well because their safety was in and I could get right over the safety. He (Colvin) aired it out and there was nothing in front of me and I was gone.”
The Tigers also got two rushing TDs from Colvin and a 3-yard scoring run in third quarter from sophomore Tanner Boyles.
Even with the lofty numbers put up by the Tiger offense, the defensive performance was even more impressive, forcing four turnovers.
“We did a really good job of staying home and making tackles,” Stockton coach Travis Hurley said. “Kaiden Byrum played really well at middle linebacker. He’s been battling the last couple of weeks with a bad ankle, but he flew around quite well. We had a couple of D-linemen back from injuries and things and that helped a bunch.”
The victory bumped Stockton from eighth to sixth in the Class 2 District 4 standings. If the season ended today, they would rematch with third seed El Dorado Springs in the playoffs. The Tigers still have a chance to move up higher, especially if they beat winless Pleasant Hope Friday, Oct. 18, at home on Senior Night.
Other notes
Teacher Judy Culbertson was Stockton’s honorary captain.
The game was played with the northeast bank of lights inoperable. It is believed the lights were knocked out as a result of thunderstorms blowing the previous day through Stockton. Athletic director Mike Kenney told the Republican Monday, Oct. 14, a request for repair has been placed with a Joplin company. He believed the repairs will be completed in time for the Pleasant Hope game; but even if not, the contest will be played as scheduled.
UPDATE: Kenney said Tuesday, Oct. 15, the lights have been restored. There was a problem with a fuse box.
