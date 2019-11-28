Quite a few Cedar County football players earned all-conference honors for the season just completed.
In the Mid-Lakes Conference, Stockton Tigers Zack Burns (OL), Sam McGuire (DL). Wyatt Woody (OL) and Drew Wheeler (WR) were named to the first team. Second team picks are Zack Burns (LB), Kaiden Byrum (LB), Cole Garretson (OL/P) and Judd Loyd (DB). Honorable mentions are Tanner Boyles (LB) and Layne Colvin (QB).
The all-Ozark Highlands Conference first team includes El Dorado Springs Bulldogs Brayden Housh (DB/P) and Gaven Morgan (TE/LB). Second team picks are Jordan Gallette (OL/DL), Trey Graves (DL), Derek Hayes (WR) Brayden Housh (WR/K) and Haiden Overton (RB/DB/KR). Honorable mentions are Clayton Collins (QB), Montana Hacker (OL), Stephan Painter (OL), Preston Robison (DB) and Levi Thomas (DL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.