Stockton seeded sixth in district
The Stockton Tigers headed south to Dade County knowing they would need a win over the Greenfield Wildcats and get a little help elsewhere in order to have a rematch against archrival El Dorado Springs in the first round of the Class 2 District 4 playoff.
The Tigers held up their end of the deal, routing the Wildcats 41-6 Friday, Oct. 25, in Greenfield. El Dorado Springs lost to Adrian 26-21, which also helped Stockton’s cause. Warsaw, however, blew up the scenario by outlasting Skyline 66-64 in double overtime.
Once the numbers were crunched in the Missouri point system combining overall record, point differential, playing up in class and strength of schedule, Stockton was still in sixth place and so will have to travel for the district quarterfinal against the third-seeded Warsaw Wildcats, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Randy Morrow Field.
Playing on Greenfield’s rain-soaked grounds, Stockton opened the contest with a controlled drive covering more than 90 yards and eating up 9:33 of the first quarter. Steady runs by Layne Colvin and Ben Green were augmented by short passes to Drew Wheeler, who scored the initial touchdown on a 5-yard catch from Colvin.
The Wildcats responded with a 62-yard scoring drive in 3:30 as Daunte Stafford hit Quin Morrow from 9 yards out to pull within 7-6 after Greenfield’s 2-point try came up short.
Stockton regained control from there as Colvin and Wheeler hooked up for a 35-yard score and then again moments later from 62 yards after Judd Loyd intercepted a Stafford pass.
“I thought offensively we played pretty well,” Tiger coach Travis Hurley said. “I thought we were efficient and controlled the line of scrimmage. The O-line did well picking up blitzes.”
The Tigers added three TDs in the second half as Colvin, Green and Tanner Boyles all hit paydirt.
The Stockton defense turned in another fine performance. Stafford, playing quarterback in place of the injured Caden Sims, was constantly chased out of the pocket and took four sacks including a 21-yard loss. His speed kept plays alive, but only two of his passes covered more than 10 yards as the Tiger secondary stayed on their men as well. Stafford was 13 of 27 for 91 yards, a TD and a pick. He also had 87 yards on the ground on 16 carries.
“We chased [Stafford] around all night,” Hurley said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, but we did a pretty good job keeping him contained. With him having the ball for every play, he’s dangerous for sure.”
For Stockton, Colvin was 9 of 14 for 149 yards and three touchdowns, with all but six yards going to Wheeler. D.J. Bays caught the other pass. Colvin had 13 carries for 55 yards and a score and Green had a season-high 161 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.
“The linemen blocked better,” Green said. “I had better holes. Everything just went better tonight, the way it was supposed to.”
Stockton 7 14 6 14—41
Greenfield 0 6 0 0— 6
First quarter
STO—Drew Wheeler 5 pass from Layne Colvin (Colvin kick), 2:27
Second quarter
GRE—Quin Morrow 9 pass from Daunte Stafford (run failed), 10:57
STO—Wheeler 35 pass from Colvin (Wheeler pass from Colvin), 8:31
STO—Wheeler 62 pass from Colvin (kick failed), 7:02
Third quarter
STO—Tanner Boyles 15 run (kick failed), 2:37
Fourth quarter
STO—Colvin 6 run (Colvin kick), 10:45
STO—Ben Green 6 run (Colvin kick), 2:52
